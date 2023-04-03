Peshawar traffic police collect Rs18m fine

PESHAWAR: Action was taken against 11998 people for riding unregistered or without number plate motorbikes, said a senior official.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Qamar Hayat Khan on Sunday said action had been accelerated against those bikes without number plates and the unregistered ones as these are allegedly used in street crimes.
The official said 92974 motorists and bike riders were issued tickets during the last month for traffic violations and a fine of over Rs 18 million was collected from them.
The CTO said a number of measures have been taken to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the holy month while strict action is underway against unregistered bikes and violation of traffic rules.
