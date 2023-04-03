Police post attacked in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A police post in the Sheikhan village of the Badaber area was attacked with a hand grenade early Sunday.

No casualty was reported when unidentified motorcyclists lobbed a hand grenade into the police post, close to the boundary with the Khyber tribal district, said officials.

In one such attack on Sarband Police Station a few weeks back, the attackers targeted a deputy superintendent of police, Sardar Hussain, and his two gunmen when they had rushed there for reinforcement.

A similar attack was carried out in Lakki Marwat when the Saddar Police Station was targeted last week. DSP Iqbal Momand and three other cops were martyred in the bomb attack on their armoured personnel carrier when they were on their way to reinforcement.