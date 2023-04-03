Ruling coalition to go before June, says Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday criticised the ruling alliance saying October 8 was far away and they will not even see June 8.

In a tweet, he said, “Only a person like Rana Sanaullah could give a statement on the filing of references against three judges. These judges gave verdicts against the PTI but this does not mean that they will get arbitrary decisions from the judges.”

In another tweet, Sheikh Rashid wrote that the caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will end in 90 days.

“The result of filing references against judges will also be zero. The country is going towards anarchy.”

“The government’s escape from elections, pressuring the judiciary and death of poor people trying to get a bag of free flour were all signs of an impending danger. The judiciary is the red line.”

“They have to accept the decision of either the judiciary or the people on the streets. They have to clarify on Israel trade with India and their assets.”

Sheikh Rashid said record high inflation and unemployment could lead to a civil war in the country.

“People do not have money to bury their dead. The value of dollar has doubled [against rupee]. Banning TV channels will force people to switch over to the social media.