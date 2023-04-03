Daman-e-Koh major source of attraction for tourists

Islamabad: Daman-e-Koh is a major source of attraction for visitors including international tourists in Islamabad. Talking to this agency on Sunday, Sarfraz Ahmed, a resident of G-10, visited along with his family and said that breathtaking the view of Islamabad from Daman-e-Koh makes our visit wonderful and enjoyable during the holy month of Ramzan.
He further said the natural and peaceful atmosphere at Daman-e-Koh, Margalla Hills makes the weekend pleasant and entertaining. It is a wonderful place to hang out with families where a cool breeze is blowing across all the time and a natural environment with fresh air fills my lungs.
Islamabad: The Aabpara police have conducted a raid at various areas of G-7 and recovered a huge quantity of liquor, a...
Islamabad: Khawateen Mahaz-e-Amal on Sunday expressed concern over the increasing target killing incidents of members...
Islamabad: With the arrival of Ramazan, a large number of beggars and alms seekers have appeared in the busiest...
Islamabad: Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Sunday presided over an important meeting...
Rawalpindi: A patient living with hepatitis B or C whose liver is functioning absolutely normally and he or she does...
Islamabad: Former Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman has announced the minimum amount for...