Daman-e-Koh major source of attraction for tourists

Islamabad: Daman-e-Koh is a major source of attraction for visitors including international tourists in Islamabad. Talking to this agency on Sunday, Sarfraz Ahmed, a resident of G-10, visited along with his family and said that breathtaking the view of Islamabad from Daman-e-Koh makes our visit wonderful and enjoyable during the holy month of Ramzan.

He further said the natural and peaceful atmosphere at Daman-e-Koh, Margalla Hills makes the weekend pleasant and entertaining. It is a wonderful place to hang out with families where a cool breeze is blowing across all the time and a natural environment with fresh air fills my lungs.