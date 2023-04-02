Court moved to book Rana Sana for life threat

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Additional District and Sections Judge of the Model Criminal Trial Court with powers of Justice of Peace, Saifullah Hanjhra, has sought a report from
the Toba Tek Singh City Police about a petition seeking a court order for registering a case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on the charge of threatening to kill Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.
Petitioner Irfan Jatt, district president of the PTI Youth Wing, stated that he watched Rana Sanaullah on a TV channel giving a life threat to Imran Khan. He claimed that he submitted an application for registering a case against Sana that the police didn’t. The court fixed April 6 for the next hearing of the petition.
