Christian man killed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A member of the Christian community was shot dead in Banaras Abad Academy Town here on Saturday.
Officials said Kashif Masih, who was a sanitation worker, was going home when armed men opened fire on him. He died on the spot while the attackers managed to escape.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Investigation, Kokab Farooq, and others arrived at the spot and collected evidence. A case was registered.
On Friday, a Sikh trader was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Dir Colony on Ring Road. Diyal Singh, 40, belonging to Khyber district, was running a grocery store when he was shot dead.
