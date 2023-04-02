Rs2.2 billion spent for welfare of cops

LAHORE: Punjab Police Department is taking effective measures for the welfare of the force on the directions of IG Punjab.

Rs2.2 billion have been spent under various categories of welfare of police personnel including Rs662 million for medical expenses, Rs286 million as wedding gifts and Rs253 million for educational scholarships, Rs30 million for burial expenses, Rs133 million for maintenance allowance and Rs85 million were given for the last basic pay.

On the direction of IG Punjab, a departmental promotion committee session was held at the Central Police Office, in which 15 senior scale stenographers were promoted to the rank of private secretary and one private secretary Abdul Qadir to the post of Assistant Director as per merit and seniority.

Among the senior scale stenographers promoted to the posts of private secretary are Rana M Akram Khan, M Ayub, Khalil Ahmed, M Aqeel and M Ibrahim, Syed M Salman, Asif Jilani, Wasim Saleem, Wasim Mehboob Alam, M Nadeem, M Shafiq, M Irfan Tahir, Syed Naveed Anjum Zaidi, Imtiaz Yusuf and Ghulam Fareed. AIG Admin and Security Amara Athar issued notifications for promoted Stenographers and Assistant Director.

IG Punjab has issued instructions to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to hold promotion board sessions regularly in their regions & districts and the ACRs of the employees whose ACRs are incomplete should be completed as soon as possible so that promotion eligible staff may be given their departmental right without delay.

He further said that notifications of those promoted in the Promotion Board Sessions should be sent to the Central Police Office at the earliest.

Furthermore, IG Punjab said that for the rehabilitation of helpless and homeless children and youth trapped in the mire of drugs addiction, preferential measures would be taken from the platform of Punjab Police Protection Centres. He said that to provide medical aid and social security to these helpless children and youth, the Punjab Police and four private organisations working in this regard have agreed to take joint measures, through which homeless and helpless children and youth will be made useful citizens of the society through rehabilitation.

According to the details, IG Punjab and officers and heads of four institutions Ehsaas Rehabilitation Centre, Aas Indus Rehab, Grace Rehab and Phonix Foundation for Research and Development signed the MoUs in a ceremony held at Central Police office. The Punjab Police and the four institutions will work together to provide treatment and rehabilitation to children and youth trapped in the mire of addiction.