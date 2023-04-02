IGP orders tight security for markets, holy places during Ramazan

Islamabad: Keeping in view of the current wave of terrorism in the country, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan directed senior police officials to ensure strict security measures at Masjid, Imambargahs and markets during the holy month of Ramazan, a police public relations officer said.

He further directed the police officials and said that actions against drug dealers and criminal elements should be intensified, fool-proof security arrangements should be made during Ramazan, negligence in protecting lives and property of citizens will not be tolerated. He warned the officials that no laxity towards safety and security of the citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against officials showing negligence towards official duty.

He categorically asked to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. For fool proof security, he directed to beef up security measures at all important locations and enhanced vigilance at checkpoints. The IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan asked the police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner. He asked the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for prevention of crimes and elimination of drugs.

He further issued the directions to all in-charges and officers to further tighten the security in the federal capital adding that the protection of citizens' life and property, government property are among the top priorities of Islamabad Capital Police.