Disciplinary action against doctor

LAHORE: The de’Montmorency College of Dentistry, Lahore, has taken strict notice of the incident involving a doctor, who tried to disrupt the practical examination on grounds of not having been appointed as an examiner.

The college administration took strict notice of this incident and initiated a disciplinary action against the doctor for allegedly disrupting the examination on the college premises. According to a press release here on Saturday, a college spokesman said that the practical examination conducted in the college was declared satisfactory by the internal and external examiners. A representative of the University of Health Sciences, who was present at all times to supervise the examination, described the examination as transparent and satisfactory.