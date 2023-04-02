Secretary Industries visits Tevta College

LAHORE: Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta paid a surprise visit to the Government College of Technology, Printing, and Graphics Arts, Tevta here on Saturday.
During his visit, Bhutta inspected the academic process, attendance, labs, play area, and cleanliness. He also visited classrooms and discussed different matters with teachers and students.
While speaking on occasion he said that close coordination with industry was the real spirit of technical education.
He also visited all labs, overviewed cleanliness, and green lines, and visited the roofs of the college building
Bhutta also advised the officials to maintain the cleanliness of roofs along with other parts of the building so that the drainage of rainwater remains smooth. He also visited the Centre of Excellence, which will be established in coordination with Asian Development Bank.
Islamabad: The teachers marking answer scripts of primary and middle standard centralised exams have complained about...
LAHORE: The Secretary Punjab Emergency Service Department , Dr Rizwan Naseer said that PESD rescued 135,960 victims...
LAHORE: Women in Struggle for Empowerment organised a seminar on ‘Problems facing democracy and supremacy of the...
LAHORE: The de’Montmorency College of Dentistry, Lahore, has taken strict notice of the incident involving a doctor,...
ISLAMABAD: Depression is such a common mental health disorder that it affects around 5%Trusted Source of all adults...
ISLAMABAD: If you had Covid infection before you took vaccination, chances are that you might have less immunity,...