Secretary Industries visits Tevta College

LAHORE: Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta paid a surprise visit to the Government College of Technology, Printing, and Graphics Arts, Tevta here on Saturday.

During his visit, Bhutta inspected the academic process, attendance, labs, play area, and cleanliness. He also visited classrooms and discussed different matters with teachers and students.

While speaking on occasion he said that close coordination with industry was the real spirit of technical education.

He also visited all labs, overviewed cleanliness, and green lines, and visited the roofs of the college building

Bhutta also advised the officials to maintain the cleanliness of roofs along with other parts of the building so that the drainage of rainwater remains smooth. He also visited the Centre of Excellence, which will be established in coordination with Asian Development Bank.