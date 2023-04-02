3,356 IOs required for investigation department, IGP told

More than 3,300 investigating officers (IOs) will be required to strengthen the police investigation department, Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon was informed on Saturday during a meeting he held to review the progress of the newly formed committee for making suggestions for the improvement of the department.

Officials said that Addl IGP Investigation Sindh Munir Sheikh briefed the meeting on the subject of nomination of case IOs, saying that 722 IOs will be required to investigate serious crimes.

He said that 1,816 IOs will be required to investigate various other types of crimes, adding that the total number of IOs required is 3,356, which includes 305 reserve officers.

IGP Memon was informed that so far 2,317 IOs have been appointed and nominated, while 15-day courses on 15 different subjects would be conducted to increase the efficiency of the investigation staff.

The police chief said that certificates should be given to the officers on the completion of the courses on serious and other crimes, and all the necessary resources should be provided to the certified IOs.

He ordered the DIG Investigation to look after all the affairs and actions of the Investigation Department Karachi, and the Addl IG Investigation Sindh to set up a central monitoring room aiming at digitising the performance of the IOs and crime data.

The IGP said that awards will be given to the IOs on the successful and logical conclusion of the cases they are handling, with the conviction of the accused involved.

He also ordered appointing clerical staff in the investigation department, and fixing up and ensuring the cleanliness of lock-ups and toilets at the police stations.

In view of the loopholes in investigations and the low conviction rate, the police chief had formed a committee under the direct supervision of Sheikh to examine the existing legal doctrine and make suggestions for improvement.

IGP Memon had chaired a meeting on upgrading the investigation department, during which he was briefed about the steps taken for improving the investigation department, including expediting the process of challan submission in courts for a good conviction rate.

Memon said that talented IOs of good repute should be appointed in terms of different types of crime, and the progress and performance of every officer should be checked on a monthly basis.

He said that IOs should be appointed considering their complete data and performance, and if they deliver well, cash prizes and commendation certificates should be given to the officers who perform well.

He recommended to the provincial government that only IOs should be given a basic salary in addition to their monthly salary. He said that some 2,500 IOs will work in the Investigation Department Karachi, while promotions from ASI to inspector rank are subject to the successful completion of the assigned cases.

The move is aimed at increasing the conviction rate of the arrested suspects. “We want to equip the investigation department along modern lines,” said the IGP.

He said that the use of modern techniques ensures success in all aspects of an investigation, adding that solid investigations and challans are very important to discourage those involved in crimes.

According to the order to form the committee, the body would examine the existing legal doctrine of extending the benefit of the doubt to the accused in contemporary criminal justice systems.

The committee would be headed by the Addl IGP Investigation Sindh, Karachi, with the DIG Hyderabad Range and the AIGP Legal CPO Sindh, Karachi, as members. The committee would study the best international practices and standards to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the existing legal framework in Pakistan.

The body would propose recommendations for making changes in the practice and interpretation of the maxim “to prove the case beyond any shadow of a doubt” to the internationally accepted maxim of “proving the case beyond reasonable doubt”.