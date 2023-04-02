Sacks of flour have become sacks of death in Pakistan: JI leader

Hyderabad: Jamaat-e-Islami leader has said a clear “rift and division in the judiciary” has raised many questions about it, and a full court bench should be formed on controversial constitutional decisions.

He was speaking at a ceremony to distribute ration packages among 300 deserving families in Hyderabad on Saturday. The ceremony was organised under the Al-Khidmat Foundation.

This month is a month of great blessings and Pakistan is rich in minerals, yet there are no resources here, Baloch said, adding that sacks of free flour have become sacks of death, humiliation and disgrace.

He said that we have seen authoritarian and democratic governments, but there is no difference between them. The country has been eaten up like a termite, there is no such thing as law and justice in the country, indifference has arisen in the bureaucracy of the country, and the human being has no value, he remarked.

Baloch further said that the nation got nothing but extremism by making personalities popular. Now, he said, the people should choose the truth for their survival, as Pakistan is suffering from political, constitutional, moral, and economic crises.

“The division in our society has become dangerous. It is natural that the trend of obstinacy is pushing the country towards destruction.”

The JI leader stated that today no one gets justice in the country and terrorism reigns. He said the IMF is not the solution; autonomy is the only solution for development. He described elections as the only solution, saying Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the assemblies was not correct.