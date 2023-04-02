Bribery is one of the most, if not the most, common forms of corruption in Pakistan. It can take various forms from kickback for awarding contracts, preferential appointments or just a simple bundle of cash in an envelope.
It is prevalent throughout all levels of our state system, with the lowest-ranked traffic police officers often being bribed by motorists to overlook violations. Both those who give and accept bribes are equally guilty. They are violating the law and undermining the proper functioning of our institutions. We need to develop better mechanisms to track, identify and punish bribery.
Muhammad Faris
Karachi
