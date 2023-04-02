Pakistan has been experiencing high levels of lawlessness, particularly in the form of terrorism and violence, for several decades. Police corruption and ineffectiveness have been a major contributor to the overall lawlessness in the country.

Due to a lack of trust in law-enforcement agencies, residents often take matters into their own hands, leading to incidents of vigilantism and mob violence. More efforts are needed to effectively combat lawlessness and ensure the safety and security of Pakistani citizens.

Madeha Shabir

Gujranwala