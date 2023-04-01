Petrol, diesel price to remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan on Friday decided to keep unchanged the price of petrol and diesel for the next fortnight, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced Friday.
“...we got the recommendation of increasing the price of petrol and diesel from the regulatory authorities,” the finance minister said during a televised address. But the finance minister said his ministry has decided to keep the price of the two most used petroleum products stable after consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
As the government saw some “room” to provide relief to the masses, it has decided to reduce the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil by Rs10 per litre, to Rs177.73 per litre and Rs174.68 per litre, respectively. The prices will come into effect at midnight and remain effective till April 15.
ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry Nazar Hussain Gondal, a prominent political personality of Jhelum, joined the Pakistan People’s...
ISLAMABAD: In yet another Twitter spat, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan...
By Asim YasinISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ataullah Tarar, while emphasising the need for a full...
Ag APPISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited the United Arab Emirates-based firm Hayat Bio-Tech to...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday directed the authorities at the flour distribution centres to...
PESHAWAR: Unidentified attackers shot dead a trader belonging to the Sikh community in Dir Colony, Ring Road, in the...