Petrol, diesel price to remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan on Friday decided to keep unchanged the price of petrol and diesel for the next fortnight, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced Friday.

“...we got the recommendation of increasing the price of petrol and diesel from the regulatory authorities,” the finance minister said during a televised address. But the finance minister said his ministry has decided to keep the price of the two most used petroleum products stable after consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

As the government saw some “room” to provide relief to the masses, it has decided to reduce the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil by Rs10 per litre, to Rs177.73 per litre and Rs174.68 per litre, respectively. The prices will come into effect at midnight and remain effective till April 15.