Sikh trader shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Unidentified attackers shot dead a trader belonging to the Sikh community in Dir Colony, Ring Road, in the limits of Rahman Baba Police Station, here on Friday.

An official of the Peshawar Police said Diyal Singh, 40, belonged to the newly-merged Khyber district, was running a grocery store.

The official said attackers came on a motorbike and opened fire on Diyal Singh in his shop and escaped. Senior police officials reached the spot and collected pieces of evidence, including empties fired from the 30-bore pistol, from the spot.

Closed-circuit television camera footage was collected from the area as well. Sikhs are among the few minority members who have come under attack in Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since an increase in terrorist attacks in the last few years. Police later claimed that target killers in most of these incidents were arrested. The Sikh community in Peshawar was being appreciated by all for arranging free Iftar for the Muslims during the holy month of Ramazan and many other gestures.