Sohail Ali gets charge of Information, Broadcasting Division

Sohail Ali Khan, a BS-21 officer of Information Group (IG). Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Sohail Ali Khan, a BS-21 officer of Information Group (IG) as Additional Secretary for Information and Broadcasting (In-charge), with an immediate effect.

He has replaced Ms Shahira Shahid, yet another capable officer of the same group who has been asked to report to the Establishment Division. She will be assigned to some other important ministry soon.

Sohail Ali Khan, who had served in various capacities in the country and abroad, is respected for his decent manner not only in his group but also across other cadres. Sohail Ali Khan brings extensive experience and expertise to his new role.

He has previously served in various capacities in the Information Group, including as Director General of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) and Managing Director of Pakistan Television Corporation.

In addition to his experience in the media industry, Sohail has also served in various senior administrative roles. Sohail Ali Khan’s extensive expertise in the Information and Broadcasting Division and his appointment as In-charge Secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Division come at a critical time for the department, as it grapples with the challenge of effectively communicating government policies and initiatives to the public.

The division is responsible for the dissemination of information through various media channels, including television, radio, and print media, as well as the promotion of the country’s cultural heritage and arts. Sohail’s vast experience in the media industry and his proven track record of effective leadership make him a valuable addition to the Information and Broadcasting Division.

Khan’s appointment is expected to help the department address the challenges it currently faces and to provide a fresh perspective on its operations.

The assigning of a new slot to Sohail Ali Khan is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure that its

senior administrative officers are placed in positions where they can make the greatest impact.