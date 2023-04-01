CTD arrests nine terrorists

LAHORE: The Counterterrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested nine alleged terrorists of banned outfits during various operations.

According to the official spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 21 intelligence-based operations in different districts in which 23 suspected persons were interrogated and nine alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists include Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan members Muhammad Tayyab, Sher Muhammad and Tahir Mehmood, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi members Abdul Rashid Ghazi, Nazir Ahmed, Muhammad Fahad, Muhammad Ashd, Muhammad Usman and Rehan.

The spokesperson said that explosives (2,481 grams), safety fuse wire (24 feet), 15 detonators, one pistol (30 bore) with bullets, three banned books, two magazines, eight stickers, one mobile phone and Rs 14,120 were recovered from the terrorists.