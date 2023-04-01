Non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan now bailable

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was granted some relief when a local court in Islamabad converted his non-bailable arrest warrants to a bailable one in a case involving the alleged threatening of a women judge. Following Imran Khan’s warrant plea, Additional District and Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan ordered him to provide surety bonds worth Rs20,000.

Earlier, a senior civil judge had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan until March 29, which he had challenged. The district and sessions court suspended the warrants for 24 hours.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyers argued that the decision to issue non-bailable warrants was flawed and requested the court to suspend it. In August, Imran Khan had condemned police and a judge for the alleged custodial torture of Shahbaz Gill and announced that his party would file cases against several officials during a public gathering.