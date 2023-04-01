Two foreigners killed as small plane crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB: A small plane crashed during takeoff on Croatia´s northern Adriatic coast on Friday killing two foreigners on board, officials and media said.

The ultralight aircraft crashed near the Pula airport runway, airport director Nina Vojnic Zagar told reporters. Those killed were foreign nationals, she added, and media reported the plane had a German registration.

The cause is still unknown and all flights to and from the airport have been cancelled until Saturday. Pula is a popular tourist destination on Croatia´s pristine coast which is visited by millions of tourists every year.