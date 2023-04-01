Tourists among four killed in Norway avalanches

OSLO: Four people, including foreign tourists, were killed on Friday as multiple avalanches hit Norway´s far north, including one which swept a house and a barn into the sea, police said.
According to police, a group of tourists were caught in an avalanche in the Kvalvikdalen valley in Norway´s far north on Friday afternoon. “There were five people of foreign origin that were on an outing in the area. We can confirm that one person is deceased,” Morten Pettersen, a spokesman for the police, told journalists. Pettersen added two others were hurt, one critically and one with “moderate injuries.” The others were unharmed.
