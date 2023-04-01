Governor opens ‘Discount Expo’ to help consumers amid price hike

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated a three-day “Discount Expo” at the Karachi Expo Centre on Friday.

The expo, organised by the non-profit Jafriya Disaster Management Cell (JDC) in partnership with the Badar Expo Solutions, is offering essential products at up to 30 per cent discounted rates. Tessori said the expo would not tolerate any profiteers and would take strict action against those who indulge in such activities.

During his media interaction, he spoke about the plight of low-income families and how the government was striving to provide them maximum relief amid the soaring prices of essential commodities. He also mentioned his meeting with factory owners and other stakeholders at the Governor House to address the issue.

The governor expressed his gratitude towards JDC chief Zafar Abbas, who he said had become Karachi’s identity for his noble charitable services. He added that Abbas and his team had the trust of philanthropists who actively participate in the JDC’s charitable activities.

Abbas thanked the governor for his support in organising the expo, which was selling essential items at wholesale rates and helping consumers cope with the price hike. The Discount Expo will continue until Sunday.

Profiteers fined

The city administration on Friday imposed fines totalling Rs0.7 million on 188 profiteers to curb the issue of profiteering during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to a press statement released from the Commissioner Office, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon visited different areas of District Keamari and monitored the sale and purchase of different food items.

During the inspection, the city administration fined 188 profiteers. Three flour sellers were fined with Rs20,000, 12 bakery owners were fined with Rs73,000, 18 poultry sellers were fined with Rs82,000, 24 grocery sellers were fined with Rs0.145 million, nine meat sellers were fined with Rs39,000, 18 vegetable sellers were fined with Rs49,000, and 47 fruit sellers were fined with Rs82,000. As many as 31 milk retailers were also fined.