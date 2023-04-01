Pothole bridge

I would like to draw attention towards a major road safety hazard that commuters face while approaching the KPT flyover from Iqra University in Karachi. As you begin climbing the bridge, there is a massive road pothole waiting for commuters. One can notice that the walls of the bridge adjacent to this pothole are cracking. Unfortunately, I have witnessed an accident where a motorcyclist lost balance and fell due to this obstruction. It is alarming that this hazard has caused severe damage to several vehicles as evidenced by the motor oil spilled around the area.

I urge the concerned authorities to address this extremely dangerous situation immediately. This pothole has the potential to cause severe accidents, and it is vital to take immediate measures to ensure the safety of commuters.

Zuhair Ali Khan

Karachi