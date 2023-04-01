Political issues

This letter refers to the article ‘The looming water crisis’ (March 31, 2023) by Sharmila Faruqi. While the writer’s suggestions are sensible and would likely improve our water problems, we lack the political will to implement them. Without the right leadership, none of the recommended solutions are possible.
Unfortunately, our political and bureaucratic class seems to thrive off scarcity, be it scarcity of water, food or energy. They have no incentive for there to be plenty as that would diminish their power to earn rents and use scarcity as a tool to give and earn favours.
Zakeer Zakreeya
Awaran
