Hidden costs

While the country begs for each and every dollar it needs, hundreds of retired government officials now living abroad, continue to be pampered by being given their pension in foreign exchange. Our state officials are yet to fully account for how many of such pensioners there are and just how much the government is shelling out on their pensions.

This may well mean that the figures are high enough to cause a scandal in a country where people are dying at free flour points, so the relevant agencies are scrambling to avoid the issue or make it someone else’s problem.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi