Bottom dwellers

According to reports, only 13 Pakistani universities have made into the QS World subject rankings for 2023. This is quite abysmal, considering the hundreds of universities out there and the steep fees that they charge.
Although much of our education budget is geared towards higher education, we are still failing to produce a high number of quality universities. It is clear that our education model needs a complete overhaul.
Adil Ali Khokhar
Sukkur
