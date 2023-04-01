FMBL, CIRCLE Women partner

KARACHI: FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited (FMBL) has announced collaboration with CIRCLE Women for women economic empowerment and leadership development, a statement said on Friday.

The collaboration aims to help empower women from low-income strata by promoting digital literacy and financial inclusion under CIRCLE Women's digital literacy programme (DLP). Under the partnership, CIRCLE Women will train 1,000 female customers of FMBL in digital skills, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. The 1,000 DLP participants will expand their businesses and benefit from FINCA Pay, the digital mobile application that offers financial transactions.

"At FINCA, we strongly believe that sustainable growth must be inclusive, and we are committed to our double bottom line mission with social impact at its core. Our aim is to enhance women's access to capital by adopting a gender lens approach throughout our customer research, product design, and delivery,” said Jahanzeb Khan, CEO of FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd.

Sadaffe Abid, CEO and founder of CIRCLE Women, said, “The digital and financial inclusion of women in Pakistan's economy is no more a luxury - it is a necessity of our time. When a woman is financially enabled, she invests back into the health, nutrition and education of her family.”