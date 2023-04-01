FMBL, CIRCLE Women partner

KARACHI: FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited (FMBL) has announced collaboration with CIRCLE Women for women economic empowerment and leadership development, a statement said on Friday.
The collaboration aims to help empower women from low-income strata by promoting digital literacy and financial inclusion under CIRCLE Women's digital literacy programme (DLP). Under the partnership, CIRCLE Women will train 1,000 female customers of FMBL in digital skills, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. The 1,000 DLP participants will expand their businesses and benefit from FINCA Pay, the digital mobile application that offers financial transactions.
"At FINCA, we strongly believe that sustainable growth must be inclusive, and we are committed to our double bottom line mission with social impact at its core. Our aim is to enhance women's access to capital by adopting a gender lens approach throughout our customer research, product design, and delivery,” said Jahanzeb Khan, CEO of FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd.
Sadaffe Abid, CEO and founder of CIRCLE Women, said, “The digital and financial inclusion of women in Pakistan's economy is no more a luxury - it is a necessity of our time. When a woman is financially enabled, she invests back into the health, nutrition and education of her family.”
KARACHI: Meezan Bank Limited has surpassed $1.5 billion in deposit inflows under Roshan Digital Account , a statement...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs700/tola on Friday following an increase in the international...
KARACHI: The rupee ended slightly weaker on Friday amid an increased dollar demand from importers and a decline in...
ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association raised alarm over a downturn in the textile exports on Friday,...
LAHORE: Inability to control spiraling inflation has forced Pakistani planners to raise interest rates to reduce money...
ISLAMABAD: Huawei has been utilising around 25 percent of its total revenues on research and development to spur...