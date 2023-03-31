KS Relief completes non-food items project for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: The King Salman Relief Centre has completed another non-food item (NFIs) project in Pakistan for the flood-ravaged people.

Giving details of the project, the Saudi mission on Thursday said that King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KS relief) has completed the distribution of the third and fourth phases of NFI Kits consisting of 15,000 NFI kits among flood-hit people living in Punjab and Sindh.

As a result, the total number of kits distributed has gone up to 50,000, and 350,000 individuals benefited from these NFI packages. Each NFI kit comprises two blankets, a shelter kit with a plastic mat, a kitchen set with a jerry can and antibacterial soaps.

All these relief packages were distributed in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist needy families living in Pakistan, the mission added.