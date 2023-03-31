NA passes bill to stop preventive detention of MPs

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday passed two bills including the Members of Parliament Immunities and Privileges Bill, 2023 and the Pakistan Institute of Research and Registration of Quality Assurance Bill, 2022.

The bills were presented by PPP MNAs, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur and Shagufta Jumani.

The Members of Parliament Immunities and Privileges Bill, 2023 aims to prevent the arrest of any member under any law related to preventive detention and facilitate parliamentarians in performing their duties.

The Pakistan Institute of Research and Registration of Quality Assurance Bill, 2022, moved by an independent member, aims to establish the Pakistan Institute of Research and Registration of Quality Assurance at Gwadar to regulate its faculties, staff, and students with an enabling environment and infrastructure. Additionally, six private members bills were introduced to the house, and 11 private members bills were deferred.

The six private members bills were: the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Amendment to Article-140); the National Refugee Bill, 2023; and the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Bill, 2023.

The 11 private members bills deferred by the house were: the Islamabad Capital Territory State Counsel Remuneration Bill, 2023; the Chairman and Speaker (Salaries, Allowances, and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Drugs (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the ICT Criminal Prosecution Service Bill, 2023; the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2023] (Amendment in Article- 51, 59 and 106); the Metropolitan International Institute of Science and Technology Bill, 2023; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Islamabad Capital Territory State Counsel Remuneration Bill, 2023 was deferred at the request of the State Minister for Law and Justice, Shahadat Awan, who suggested that the mover review and table it later.