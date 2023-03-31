SC bench to make no difference to PTI: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan speaks to media in this undated picture. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday said the Supreme Court bench will make no difference to his party.

Taking to Twitter, Imran said, “All we want to know is if elections will be held within 90 days’ constitutional provision. Before we dissolved our two provincial assemblies, I consulted our top constitutional lawyers, all of whom were clear that the 90-day constitutional provision on holding elections was inviolable.”

Slamming his political opponents, Imran said, “Now the imported government of crooks, their handlers, and a compromised Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are making a complete mockery of Constitution. By cherry picking which articles of the Constitution they will abide by, they are threatening the very foundation of Pakistan, which is the Constitution and rule of law.”

“So petrified are they of elections and so desperate to whitewash their convicted leaders that they are prepared to destroy the Constitution and any semblance of rule of law,” he added.

“The only solution to get Pakistan out of this political & economic mess is free & fair elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a tit-for-tat reply to Imran’s tweet on Thursday, PMLN Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz declared him a certified anti-constitutionalist in the history of Pakistan.

She said taking the name of a sacred object like the Constitution from the mouth of the first certified anti-constitutionalist was a hideous joke. Maryam taunted Imran Khan by saying that his plot hatched with the help of new facilitators had been exposed.

She said the country, state and its institutions could not follow “the orders of a terrorist and Fitna like you, so now you should keep silent”.