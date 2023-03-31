Non-food items distributed among flood-hit families

MANSEHRA: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has handed over 15,000 more non-food items kits to flood-affected families in Sindh and Punjab, increasing the total number of such items distributed across the country to 50,000.

A press release issued by the KSA embassy said that with the distribution of that fresh consignment of 15,000 nonfood items, the third and fourth phases of non-foods items kit distributions in Pakistan also warped up.

It further said that with the completion of the third and fourth phases, a total of 350,000 individuals benefited from that programme launched in Pakistan since the flash floods triggered by the heavy rains hit the country last year.

Each package of nonfood items kits, according to the press release, consists of two blankets, a shelter kit with a plastic mat, a Kitchen set with a jerry cane and antibacterial soaps.KSrelief had completed the distribution of nonfood items kits in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, non-governmental organisations and local governments.