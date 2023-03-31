Two more workers die in mine collapse

ABBOTTABAD: Two more workers died in a phosphate mine at Tarnawai Qalandarabad here on Wednesday.
According to locals, Rustam and Niaz were buried alive in the phosphate mine at Tarnawai when side walls of the mine collapsed and. Rescue 1122 personnel dug out the mine and recovered the bodies from it.On receiving the information from the control room, the disaster and medical teams of Rescue 1122 reached the accident site and conducted a rescue operation.
Sources said that the minerals department was not fulfilling its responsibility as they did not check the safety measures by the mine owners.This was the second incident in the current week in which mine workers lost their lives. Earlier, two workers died at the soapstone mine at Sherwan a few days ago.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is still clueless about finding a decent way of distributing free flour...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nisar Ahmad on Thursday paid a surprise visit to free flour...
MANSEHRA: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre has handed over 15,000 more non-food items kits to...
MANSEHRA: Deputy Commissioner Torghar, Ziaur Rehman on Thursday assured tribesmen that their problems related to...
PESHAWAR: A case was registered against Hassan Khan Niazi, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the nephew of...
LAHORE: Adviser to Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited free flour distribution centres in...