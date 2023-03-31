Two more workers die in mine collapse

ABBOTTABAD: Two more workers died in a phosphate mine at Tarnawai Qalandarabad here on Wednesday.

According to locals, Rustam and Niaz were buried alive in the phosphate mine at Tarnawai when side walls of the mine collapsed and. Rescue 1122 personnel dug out the mine and recovered the bodies from it.On receiving the information from the control room, the disaster and medical teams of Rescue 1122 reached the accident site and conducted a rescue operation.

Sources said that the minerals department was not fulfilling its responsibility as they did not check the safety measures by the mine owners.This was the second incident in the current week in which mine workers lost their lives. Earlier, two workers died at the soapstone mine at Sherwan a few days ago.