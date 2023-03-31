AIOU organises seminar on ‘Pakistan and Azerbaijan Relations’

ISLAMABAD: “Pakistan and Azerbaijan are two brotherly Muslim countries that are connected by historical, cultural, religious, geographical and political ties. Azerbaijan supports Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue and has taken this issue to the United Nations and we demand a solution in the light of UN resolutions,” expressed Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Kazar Farhadov, at a seminar on “The Founding role of Heydar Aliyev in development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations” held at Allama Iqbal Open University, says a press release.

He said that both countries have always supported each other at various international forums like United Nations and OIC. Khazar Farhadov added that both countries are taking steps to further increase the volume of trade. He said that Azerbaijan requires the services of skilled and experienced people from IT and pharma industry from Pakistan. Azerbaijani people especially students are very interested in learning about Pakistani language and culture. He added that the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Islamabad is trying to provide all possible facilities to the citizens of Pakistan.

He expressed his desire for cooperation between AIOU and the universities of Azerbaijan in the field of languages and history to train the new generation of Azerbaijan. Chairman, Department of Mass Communication, Prof. Dr. Saqib Riaz and Asad Munir thanked Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Hazra Farhadov for delivering a lecture in the seminar. Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that Pakistan was the second country to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence in 1991 and diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1992.