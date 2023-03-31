‘Pakistan crucial player for South Asian stability’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is not only an important partner for Germany with a long-standing, multi-faceted relationship but it is also a crucial player for stability in the region, said Germany's representative for South Asia Erik Kurzweil on Thursday.

The statement came as Kurzweil completed his trip to Pakistan, the first since assuming the office in January this year. He is responsible for advancing German interests in the region. Earlier, he served as the Director-General for International Relations at the State Chancellery of Saxony, Dresden.

From March 26 to 29, he met foreign secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and discussed bilateral and regional issues with him. Kurzweil also met representatives of German institutions working in Pakistan and international agencies including UNHCR, the World Bank, and the World Food Programme. He interacted with members of civil society in Lahore as well. The visit to Pakistan marked the conclusion of his South Asian tour, which covered India and Sri Lanka as well.