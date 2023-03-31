USC stops sale of subsidised flour

ISLAMABAD: On the direction of the sitting government, Utility Store Corporation (USC) has also stopped the supply of subsidised flour to the public. The concerned management of USC issued a notification to stop providing subsidised flour bags to the public on Thursday.

A key post officer from Utility Store Corporation on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that government has strictly directed us to stop providing subsidised flour bags to the public. “So we have stopped the supply of subsidised flour bags to the public for two days,” the officer claimed. The USC management has issued a notification to stop the supply of subsidised flour bags to the public, he said.

The Punjab government stopped the supply of subsidised flour bags for over two weeks and now USC management has stopped the supply of subsidised flour bags means the sitting government has closed all doors of relief on the public.

People were easily buying a 10-kilogram flour bag at Rs648 through trucks and from utility stores. The Punjab government stopped the supply of subsidised flour bags for over two weeks and started free of cost flour campaign. As the government started providing a free flour campaign it increased the prices of subsidised flour bags to Rs1150 (double cost). But, USC management was supplying subsidised flour at a cost of Rs640 for a 10-kilogram bag. But now the sitting government has directed USC management to stop the supply of subsidised flour bags to the public.

The residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and particularly ‘ladies’ which were the sign of ‘respect’ have become a rolling stone and could be seen on roads trying to get a 10-kilogram flour bag free of cost. Needy people were going from one counter to another to get clearance for a 10-kilogram flour bag.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall here in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad added fuel to fire where poor ladies could be seen carrying flour bags on their heads on roads. The ladies were trying to protect flour bags from rain but in vain. The rickshaw and taxicabs were demanding skyrocketing fares from needy people so ladies were not only facing flour burden on their heads but heavy rainfall as well. Sadia Qureshi, a poor lady waiting at Stadium Road sale point said that she failed to get a free flour bag because she was not eligible. My permanent address was Rawalakot but I have been living here in Sadiqabad, Rawalpindi. The concerned staff told me that I can take a 10-kilogram flour bag from Rawalakot because it was my permanent address mentioned on my CNIC, she said.

Nida Yousaf, another poor lady said that finally she got a free flour bag from a sale point but she felt too much ‘disrespect’ in this famine-like situation. People were fighting each other, police officials were pushing us like goats, we were going from one counter to another and we stood in long queues in a state of helplessness, she said. Perveen Kausar, a poor lady said I have Rs650 in my purse but I could not buy a 10-kilogram flour bag. According to the sitting government, I am not eligible to get a free flour bag because I am a rich lady and not registered with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). I am searching subsidised flour bags but badly failed to purchase them. “I am turning back home without flour,” she said.