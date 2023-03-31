Man dies as loader hits underpass

LAHORE: A 40-year-old man died when his loader truck rammed into the roof of Ahmed Mubeen Shaheed underpass in the Gulberg area on Thursday.

The man was riding a loader truck when the vehicle hit the roof while passing through the underpass. As a result, he died on the spot. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary. shot dead: A 40-year-old man was shot dead by some unidentified persons in the Shahdara Town police area on Thursday. The victim identified as Haji Muhammad Jameel was the resident of Mahmood Booti. Some unidentified persons approached the victim sitting on a cot in a wooden shed near Mehmood Booti Road in Shahdara Town and shot him to death.