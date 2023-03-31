Prevention of industrial disasters discussed

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s Director (Operations) Nisar Ahmad Sani Thursday chaired a meeting of the authority regarding the prevention of industrial disasters and formation of an action plan.

Representatives of line departments, including Rescue 1122, Industries, Local Government, and Civil Defence also attended the meeting. Addressing the participants, the PDMA director (operations) said the relevant organisations should submit a contingency plan within a week for the prevention of industrial disasters. He said the cooperation of the line departments was indispensable for preventing disasters. All institutions must play their role in dealing with man-made disasters and ensure the installation of necessary equipment used for dealing with disasters in factories, he maintained.