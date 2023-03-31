Prevention of industrial disasters discussed

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s Director (Operations) Nisar Ahmad Sani Thursday chaired a meeting of the authority regarding the prevention of industrial disasters and formation of an action plan.
Representatives of line departments, including Rescue 1122, Industries, Local Government, and Civil Defence also attended the meeting. Addressing the participants, the PDMA director (operations) said the relevant organisations should submit a contingency plan within a week for the prevention of industrial disasters. He said the cooperation of the line departments was indispensable for preventing disasters. All institutions must play their role in dealing with man-made disasters and ensure the installation of necessary equipment used for dealing with disasters in factories, he maintained.
LAHORE: A 40-year-old man died when his loader truck rammed into the roof of Ahmed Mubeen Shaheed underpass in the...
LAHORE: Cambridge International, Pakistan recently organised an Iftar dinner to pay tribute to Professor Kamal Munir,...
LAHORE: Minhaj University Board of Directors Deputy Chairman Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri has demanded the government...
LAHORE: Higher Education Commission , Pakistan has launched a capacity building training programme for faculty of nine...
LAHORE: On the instructions of the chief minister, Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer visited the free...
LAHORE: On the instructions of Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Muhammad Ali, the...