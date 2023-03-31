Delivery of vehicles’ smart cards to owners: Monitoring tightened as irregularities detected

LAHORE: On the instructions of Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Muhammad Ali, the monitoring of the department has been tightened throughout the province when irregularities were detected in the delivery of vehicles’ smart cards to owners.

According to a spokesperson for the ET department, on the directives of the DG, the Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Projects, Naeem Malik inspected Motor Registration Authority Office, Allah Hu Chowk here and found irregularities in the delivery of several smart cards of vehicles to owners. "According to ETO Naeem Malik, the smart cards of more than 1,000 vehicles were kept without delivery, while more than 2,000 cards returned by the post offices were also kept undelivered. On initial investigation, it was revealed that the personnel concerned of the vehicle branch, instead of delivering the cards to the owners, the agents were engaged in delivering them illegally. It was also found that the cards were handed over to the GPO several weeks later. The spokesperson said the raiding team recommended action against the responsible officers and officials. Meanwhile, DG Muhammad Ali appreciated the efforts of the raiding team and directed the officers across the province to ensure the elimination of tout mafia from their offices and take steps to deliver the pending smart cards to owners without further delay.

He said the card owners should be informed by phone so that they come to the office and collect the cards if they want. The DG warned strict action against negligent officers.

open court: Pakistan Railways Lahore Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Hanif Gul Thursday held an open court and listened to the complaints of the visitors. The DS ordered to resolve the complaints of the PR employees and the public. The open court was arranged on the instructions of Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq.

Some 11 pleas were received in the open court and 2 were received in the Facebook. The DS asked the officers concerned for immediate redressal of the issues of the complainants. Addressing the open court, the DS said merit would be honoured in all issues.

Divisional Personnel Officer Urva Khan, Divisional Executive Engineer Power Syed Akbar Hussain and other relevant divisional officers were also present on the occasion.

Global award for NTDC lab

National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) High Voltage & Short Circuit Lab Faisalabad has been granted the status of Internationally Accredited Lab for the period of three years. Deputy Director General (PNAC) Ateeq-ur-Rehman Memon handed over the accreditation certificate to Engr Bashir Ahmed, Chief Engineer HV&SC Lab Rawat.