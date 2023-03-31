New Zealand reveals first-ever rabies death

WELLINGTON: New Zealand revealed its first-ever rabies case on Thursday, saying the viral disease had killed a patient who caught it abroad but there was no risk to the public.

Doctors used “full infection control measures” at the two hospitals where the case was treated, first in Whangarei on the North Island, then in nearby Auckland, the health ministry said. “Person to person transmission of rabies is extremely rare, almost unknown, so there is no risk to members of the public,” the ministry said in a statement.