New Zealand rope in Saqlain

LAHORE: New Zealand Cricket have reportedly roped in former Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq as a consultant.

According to reports, Mushtaq has agreed to become Black Caps’ consultant for their T20I and ODI series against Pakistan, scheduled to be played from mid-April. The development comes as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to appoint Mickey Arthur once again.

Reports said that the board is also likely to hire Grant Bradburn as the assistant coach, and former South African pacer Morne Morkel as the bowling coach. Andrew Puttick is expected to be appointed as the batting coach. The coaching panel is expected to join the team before start of the home series against Zealand.