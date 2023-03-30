Justice Musarrat Hilali to become first woman PHC CJ

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to get the first-ever woman chief justice on April 1 when Justice Musarrat Hilali will be appointed the top judge of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Justice Musarrat Hilali will become chief justice of the PHC from April 1 till the appointment of a regular chief justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.
Another notification said that Justice Roohul Amin Khan is to become the chief justice of PHC for one day on March 31 as he is going to retire the next day. The current Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court Qaiser Rashid Khan will lay off robes today. A full court reference will be held in his honour in Court Room No1. Justice Musarrat Hilali will be the second woman chief justice of a high court in the country after Justice Tahira Safdar.
