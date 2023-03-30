Judge threat case: Non-bailable arrest warrants out for Imran

ISLAMABAD: A civil court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Imran Khan in a case related to threatening a woman judge.

The court rejected Khan’s request for an exemption from in-person appearance and also denied his lawyer’s request to allow him to appear on March 30.

The judge issued the arrest warrants for Imran Khan and directed the authorities to present him before the court on April 18. The case against Khan was registered on August 20 last year over his remarks at a rally in the F-9 Park where he warned Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police high-ups of dire consequences for what he called their “biased” attitude towards his party.

The former prime minister has been facing dozens of cases registered against him in various cities after his ouster from power in April last year, but he has not been arrested so far in any case.