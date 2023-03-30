Govt working on simulation plan for natural disasters

Islamabad: The federal government is preparing a national disaster simulation plan to prepare all relevant departments and authorities for effective response to disasters including flood, earthquake, drought, Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), cyclones and storms.

The plan will focus on reassessment of strategic plans as disasters have changed nature and complexity and districts and provinces will act as hub of relief response operations. It will provide general directions to all the agencies and networks involved in disaster risk reduction and management in the country. The government is already in a process of strengthening the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) system in collaboration with national and international partners. The simulation plan will identify the roles and responsibilities of the stakeholders including federal, provincial and district governments, community organisations, non-governmental organizations and businesses involved in the disaster management. It will also explain the different roles people should fulfil within groups in a disaster.

All stakeholders will get involved in promoting mechanism for mainstreaming disaster risk reduction measures into development planning processes. The plan in line with Hyogo Framework for Action (HFA) will also focus on disaster management interventions to establish an efficient and effective disaster management system through strategies and priority actions/programmes. An official has said that the simulation plan aims at achieving sustainable social, economic and environmental development through reducing disaster risks and vulnerabilities, particularly those of the poor and marginalized groups of people; and to enhance country’s ability to manage all disasters.

“We are in a process to develop resilience in society against disasters that Pakistan has experienced in the past, such as the 2005 earthquake and floods of 2010, 2011 and 2022. There will be a clear line of action that will be adopted for integration of mitigation measures in the development plans,” he said.