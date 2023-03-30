Cops punished on various charges

LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore held orderly room and announced various punishments to those found guilty.

He sought the reply of the police officers on 16 show cause notices. Three former SHOs were dismissed after being found guilty in the misconduct inquiry. Ex-SHO Hanjarwal M Zubair Ahmed, former SHO Samanabad Yasir Bashir and former SHO Ohdiara Aamir Sohail are among those dismissed from the job. DIG issued orders to confiscate the service of seven SHOs who did not show effective performance against criminal elements. The promotion of the inspector who was guilty of negligence in the inquiry duties was also stopped. Among those who appeared, two officers were reprimanded, while show-cause notices were filed against three officers.

Nine robbers arrested: CIA Cantt police arrested nine robbers and recovered weapons and vehicles from their possession. The robbers were identified as Nasir, Mohsin, Saif, Shehbaz, Numan, Aqib, Wajid, Jameel, and Abdul Rahman. Nawab Town Investigation police arrested three robbers Osama, Daniyal and Bilal and recovered valuables and weapons from them. Old Anarkali police arrested a drug pusher Jahanzeb Ahmad and recovered 1kg charas from his possession. Dolphin police arrested a man near Ravi Road and recovered a car stolen from the limits of Ichhara police.

Meanwhile, Sundar police arrested a robber in an injured state after the exchange of fire. Sunder police received a call on 15 that four armed robbers were looting the citizens near Badopur Kot. The police rushed to the spot to arrest the accused who opened fire at the police party. As a result, one of the robbers was injured by firing of his own accomplices. The injured robber was identified as Irfan alias Kalu. The other robbers fled the scene.