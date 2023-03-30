‘100m people to benefit from free flour scheme’

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Industry and Commerce/In-charge of Free Flour Scheme Faisalabad Division SM Tanveer visited Faisalabad and reviewed the arrangements and procedures for distributing flour to beneficiaries by visiting various flour points.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed, RPO Dr Abid, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, CPO Ali Nasir Rizvi, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Khan Niazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan and other officers were present.

The minister expressed his satisfaction over the seating arrangements for men and women at the centers at Iqbal Stadium, Hockey Stadium, Kaleem Shaheed Colony and Model Bazar Jhang Road and the scanning of the National Identity Card of registered people of Benazir Income Support Programme. He checked the process of distribution three bags step by step.

He said thanks to the revolutionary initiative of caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, 100 million people of the province will benefit from the free flour scheme of Punjab and for the first time in the history of Punjab, a big Ramazan relief package of 53 billion rupees has been given to deserving families.

He appreciated the arrangements at the centres under the supervision of Commissioner Silwat Saeed. Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Communications and Excise Bilal Afzal visited the free flour points at Khaniwal and Jahaniyan and reviewed the supply of free flour on Wednesday. He inquired about the issues regarding supply of free flour from the citizens present on the occasion.

The minister while addressing the media said that Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had given a historic Ramazan package to the people of the province. Commissioner Multan Division Amir Khattak said that it is the right of the citizens and our responsibility to provide them with free flour in a dignified manner.

The Deputy Commissioner said while giving a briefing that more than 4 lakh bags of free flour had been distributed in the district so far. Meanwhile, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said that more than 7,77,000 flour bags have been distributed in Bahawalpur division so far while over two and half lakh families in Bahawalpur district have received free flour bags so far.

He shared this information during his Bahawalpur visit where he inspected Free Flour Distribution Centres established by the Punjab Government under the Free Flour Scheme on Wednesday.

He visited Free Flour Distribution Centres at Dring Stadium, Government College of Technology and Eidgah Centres in Bahawalpur. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan were also present. Talking on this occasion, Wahab Riaz said that a total of 24 flour distribution centres have been established in the district.