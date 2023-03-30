 
Thursday March 30, 2023
Body of young man found

By Our Correspondent
March 30, 2023

LAHORE: Body of a 25-year-old youth was found near Gulshan Park, Awan Town, Multan Road, on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Shakeel, son of Saleem of Morkhunda, Kasur. Police claimed that the victim was a drug addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs.