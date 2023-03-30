 
Thursday March 30, 2023
Lahore

Over 500 cops deployed at flour points

By Our Correspondent
March 30, 2023

LAHORE: More than 500 officers and personnel of Lahore police have been deployed at 40 points of free flour distribution by the Punjab government across the City. One upper sub-ordinate, 10 officials and two lady police officials have been posted at each flour distribution point. CCPO instructed the posted police officers and personnel to be extremely alert during the distribution of flour, ensure discipline, do not allow any disturbance.