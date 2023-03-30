2,000 police officers promoted

LAHORE: The promotion process of about 2,000 Punjab Police officers and personnel has been completed according to their merit and seniority.

At least 41 DSPs were promoted to SP, 85 inspectors were promoted to DSP and 270 sub-inspectors were promoted to the posts of inspectors and senior traffic wardens. Similarly, the process of more than 1,500 promotions on the posts of constables to head constables, head constables to ASIs, ASIs to sub-inspectors in the ranges and districts has also been completed. The notifications of promotions in this regard are also being issued in a phased manner. Additionally, the notification of the officers who have been promoted to the posts of DSP from Inspectors will be issued soon.

IG Punjab met 41 DSPs who were promoted to the post of SP at the Central Police Office on Wednesday and pinned them new ranks. Additional IGs, DIGs and other senior officers were also present on this occasion.

As many as 85 inspectors, who were promoted include Khalid Mahmood, Waseem Afzal, Ghulam Mujtaba, M Azam, Shabbir Ahmed, Umar Farooq, Shahzad Gul, Mukhtar Ahmed, M Aslam, M Irshad, Abdul Rauf, Sajjad Hussain, Amjad Hussain , Sarfraz Hussain, M Nasrullah Khan, Qalb-e-Sajjad, Shahzad Faiz, Sajjad Rashid, Rizwan Khalid, Riaz Ahmed, M Tariq Javed, Rafaqaat Ali, Zubair Akhtar, Abrar Haider, Riffat Mahmood, Jamil Qaiser, Abdul Ghaffar, Ijaz Ahmed, M Naeem, Tahir Mushtaq, M Usman, Aamir Hussain, Zafar Iqbal, Babar Nawaz, Javed Iqbal, M Munir Ahmed, M Khalid Aleem, Shahida Yasmin, Tahir Abbas, Mustfa Kamal Ehsaan, Kashif Riaz, Khalid Mahmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Naeem Akhtar, Shakeel Ahmed, Arshad Mahmood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ali, Gul Khattab, Zulfiqar Ahmed, M Akramullah, M Azim, Raza Hussain, Asif Rahim, Nasir Abbas, Ghazanfar Ali, M Nawaz, M Amir Waheed, Saeed Ahmed, M Yasin, M Naveed Zaman, M Idris, Kishwar Sultana, M Afzaal, M Nauman, M Sarwar Awan, Tariq Maqsood, M Javed, Irfan Akbar Butt, Maqsood Ali, Nazia Baqir, Nabila Basheer, Khalid Bilal, Arshad Goraya, Zafar Iqbal, Sher M, Aamir , Shahid Mehmood, Imran Ahmed, M Afzaal, M Ilyas, Matloob Ahmed, M Arshad Mahmood and Shahid Ali.