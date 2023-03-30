POA delegation likely to visit Quetta in April

KARACHI: The security delegation of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is expected to visit Quetta in the second week of April in order to hold vital meetings with the top military and civilian leadership of Balochistan to discuss arrangements for the 34th National Games, which are penciled in for May 15 to 23.
A senior official of the POA told 'The News' that the delegation will most probably visit between April 10 and 15 and will hold meetings with the province's Chief Minister, IG, sports officials and Quetta’s Corps Commander.
