Elections track

This refers to the letter ‘Wise move’ (March 27, 2023) by Engr Asim Nawab. There is no denying the fact that amid this rickety economic situation, the country cannot afford massive deployment of resources on holding elections for two provincial assemblies. However, the command of the constitution is clear about the elections in the eventuality of dissolution of assemblies.
So, finding any way to deflect this command of the constitution would be tantamount to stonewalling the command. The need of the hour is to find ways to improve the economic situation so that we can get back on the track to holding elections.
Abdul Moiz Dar
Gujranwala
I am writing to express my deep concern about the current economic situation in Pakistan. It is quite evident that the...
The lack of awareness and understanding of learning disabilities among teachers and parents in Pakistan is a...
Pakistan has been unable to attract many foreign investors due to a lot of factors. Of course, the first thing that...
Although Covid-19 has been controlled to a large extent due to the vaccines, various new strains and variants continue...
Gas loadshedding has been an issue in Pakistan for many years and one, if we are being honest, many of us have become...
Migration from rural areas to big cities has been a significant trend over the past few decades. The main factor...