Elections track

This refers to the letter ‘Wise move’ (March 27, 2023) by Engr Asim Nawab. There is no denying the fact that amid this rickety economic situation, the country cannot afford massive deployment of resources on holding elections for two provincial assemblies. However, the command of the constitution is clear about the elections in the eventuality of dissolution of assemblies.

So, finding any way to deflect this command of the constitution would be tantamount to stonewalling the command. The need of the hour is to find ways to improve the economic situation so that we can get back on the track to holding elections.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala